The Malta FA Technical Centre is currently organising a UEFA Goalkeeper B Course.

This is the first-ever course of its kind being held by the MFA under the supervision of UEFA. Throughout the years there has been a gap when it comes to goalkeeper coach education.

Thus, the Malta FA Technical Centre has built upon the MFA Goalkeepers Level 1 Course to step up the level of the coaching standard on the Maltese islands with this new goalkeeping coaching specific course.

The course targets participants who are looking to develop an understanding of the practical and theoretical aspects of coaching football goalkeepers from the age of 14 until senior squads.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta