UEFA announced on Wednesday it had ended its 30-per cent spectator limit in stadiums, potentially allowing host nations to choose their own restrictions at this summer’s continent-wide European Championship.

The measure had been in place since last year in reaction to the coronavirus pandemic but travelling supporters are still barred from attending.

“Such a cap is no longer needed and... the decision on the number of permitted spectators should fall under the exclusive responsibility of the relevant competent local/national authorities,” European football’s governing body said.

