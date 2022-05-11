The Super League project “is over once and for all or at least for 20 years,” UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin said on Wednesday.

“I don’t like to call it Super league because it’s everything but Super League,” said the Slovenian after the Congress of the governing body of European football in Vienna.

Twelve of Europe’s biggest clubs signed up to the proposed new competition last April but it collapsed within days following a fierce backlash from their own players and fans, as well as governments and football’s governing bodies.

Nine clubs distanced themselves from the project but Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus remain on board with the concept.

Ceferin – speaking the day after UEFA announced a revamp of all their club competitions including the flagship Champions League – said the trio had no chance of reviving it.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta