UEFA have ordered Marseille to close part of their stadium for the home leg of their Europa Conference League semi-final against Feyenoord due to crowd violence.
European football’s governing body opened an investigation after the first leg of Marseille’s quarter-final against Greek side PAOK was marred by ugly clashes between supporters.
Incidents took place outside the Velodrome before kick-off with trouble continuing inside the ground.
Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta
Independent journalism costs money. Support Times of Malta for the price of a coffee.Support Us