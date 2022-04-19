UEFA have ordered Marseille to close part of their stadium for the home leg of their Europa Conference League semi-final against Feyenoord due to crowd violence.

European football’s governing body opened an investigation after the first leg of Marseille’s quarter-final against Greek side PAOK was marred by ugly clashes between supporters.

Incidents took place outside the Velodrome before kick-off with trouble continuing inside the ground.

