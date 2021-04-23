UEFA examined its “options” on Friday on how to deal with the 12 clubs involved in the failed Super League, designed to supplant the Champions League, without announcing any sanctions.

“The UEFA executive committee has been informed of the latest developments in relation to the ‘Super League’, in particular regarding the options available to UEFA and the measures it plans to take,” said European football’s governing body in a press release which gave no further details.

In the space of 48 hours this week beginning on Sunday evening, UEFA, aided by fans and politicians, quelled a mutiny by the English, Spanish and Italian clubs who presumed to form their own quasi-closed tournament.

Continue reading this article for SportsDesk, the sports website of The Times of Malta