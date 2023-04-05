UEFA held off taking any decision to ban Belarus from its competitions due to its support of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine at its meeting in Lisbon this week despite pressure from EU lawmakers.

The item was on the agenda of an executive committee meeting of European football’s governing body but for now Belarus has only been stripped of the hosting rights of the 2025 Women’s Under-19 European Championship.

That means its clubs can still compete in European competitions, and the country’s senior men’s national team can continue to take part in Euro 2024 qualifying.

