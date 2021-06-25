UEFA announced on Friday it had launched an investigation into “potential discriminatory incidents” during Germany’s 2-2 draw with Hungary which was overshadowed by a row over a new Hungarian anti-LGBTQ law.

European football’s governing body did not specify in its statement what incidents were being investigated during the Euro 2020 match in Munich, which finished with the Germans qualifying for the last 16 and Hungary going out of the competition.

However a UEFA spokesperson told AFP that the probe regards “incidents and behaviour in the stands”.

German daily Bild reported that Hungary supporters — who are already being investigated for monkey chants during their team’s 1-1 draw with France in Budapest — directed anti-gay chants at Germany fans before kick-off on Wednesday.

