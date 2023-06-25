Back in 2009, UEFA rolled out the much-needed Financial Fair Play Regulations (FFP), with a view to prevent professional football clubs from spending more than they earn.

The ultimate aim of these regulations was to safeguard the existence of football clubs by preventing them from folding over due to uncontrollable debt. The FFP Regulations were implemented with effect from the 2011-2012 season and provided for sanctions of various degrees to be taken against those clubs that exceed spending over a period of several seasons within a set budgetary framework.

Whilst the regulations were seen to be effective in principle, over time, together with the continued globalisation and commercialisation of the football industry, in reality, these rules were soon deemed to be ineffective, especially following the high-profile case concerning Manchester City, which severely undermined the seriousness of such regulations.

