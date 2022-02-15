UEFA are to offer 10,000 free tickets to supporters attending this season’s men’s Champions League final to “reward” them for their “support during the Covid-19 crisis”.

Another 20,000 free tickets are to be distributed for other European club finals including 6,000 for the women’s Champions League final in Turin, Italy on May 22.

The two clubs that reach the men’s Champions League final – to be played in the Krestovski Stadium in St-Petersburg on May 28 – will be each given 5,000 tickets “to reward their most loyal supporters,” said UEFA.

Continue reading this article on SportsDesk, the sports website of the Times of Malta