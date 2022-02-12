Television rights of European club competitions will jump more than 40 per cent from 2024, two sources with knowledge of the negotiations said Friday, a rise linked to the expansion of UEFA’s flagship Champions League.

The sources said that global deals had been agreed worth 15 billion euros (17.10 billion dollars, 12.57 billion pounds) for the three seasons to 2027, or 5 billion euros a season. The total for this season is expected to be 3.6 billion and for the last pre-pandemic season, 2018-19, was 3.2 billion.

The increase will strengthen UEFA’s campaign to discourage any re-emergence of plans for a breakaway super league on the lines of the short-lived rebellion by 12 clubs in April 2021.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta