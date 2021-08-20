UEFA have decided to open investigation over the UEFA Conference League second qualifying round, second leg tie between Hibernians and FC Riga that was played earlier this month at the Centenary Stadium, the Times of Malta can reveal.

Last week, the Paolites announced that they had sent a letter of official protest to UEFA following their elimination to Latvian side FC Riga.

In the letter sent to UEFA, the Maltese Premier League club asked UEFA to investigate the ‘unacceptable behaviour’ of the referee team, headed by Irish referee Robert Hennessy, that took charge of the return leg at the Centenary Stadium which saw the Latvian champions prevail 4-1 to wrap up a 4-2 aggregate win.

