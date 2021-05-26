UEFA on Tuesday opened formal disciplinary proceedings against Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus, the three clubs which are still refusing to give up the aborted Super League project.

“Following an investigation conducted by UEFA Ethics and Disciplinary Inspectors in connection with the so-called ‘Super League’ project, disciplinary proceedings have been opened against Real Madrid CF, FC Barcelona and Juventus FC for a potential violation of UEFA’s legal framework,” said the governing body of European football in a brief statement.

UEFA appointed “ethics and disciplinary inspectors” on May 12 to conduct a preliminary investigation.

The other nine promoters of the Super League escaped prosecution in exchange for light financial penalties.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk, the new sports website by Times of Malta