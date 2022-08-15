The UEFA Disciplinary Commission has fined heavily Partizan Belgrade while ordering the club to close a sector or sectors of a total of 2,000 seats for this Thursday’s game against Ħamrun Spartans.

Serbian giants Partizan Belgrade were waiting anxiously on the UEFA Disciplinary Commission’s ruling after their supporters’ behaviour in last week’s tie against AEK Larnaca was reported by the UEFA delegates.

According to the UEFA report, Partizan’s fans are accused of discriminatory chants towards AEK Larnaca player Nenad Tomovic, formerly of arch-rivals Red Star Belgrade.

