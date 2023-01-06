Aleksander Ceferin is the only candidate for a third mandate as UEFA president, European football’s governing body said on Friday.

The 55-year-old Slovenian lawyer, who has faced a stern challenge to his authority from breakaway clubs trying to create a European Super League, will be re-elected at a congress in Lisbon in April.

Ceferin was first elected in 2016 and has also clashed with FIFA president Gianni Infantino, notably over the idea of holding the World Cup every two years instead of every four years.

The UEFA chief looks set to face further battles over the Super League following comments on Thursday from Barcelona president Joan Laporta who said he believed the competition could be up and running from 2025 if a key European court ruling goes in its favour.

