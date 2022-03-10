UEFA opened a disciplinary investigation on Thursday against Paris Saint-Germain, club president Nasser Al-Khelaifi and sporting director Leonardo after their angry tirade in the referee’s room following the club’s Champions League exit at Real Madrid.

The procedure is based on the regulations of UEFA which concern “general principles of conduct” as well as “incorrect behaviour of players and officials”, a spokesperson told AFP.

PSG threw away a two-goal advantage on Wednesday to lose 3-2 on aggregate at the Santiago Bernabeu, where a stunning second-half hat-trick from Karim Benzema sent the Qatari-owned club out in the last 16.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk.