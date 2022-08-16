The UEFA Appeals Body declared Levski Sofia’s appeal for a rematch against Ħamrun Spartans in the UEFA Europa Conference League inadmissable, on Tuesday.

Levski Sofia had filed a complaint to UEFA against the result of their Conference League defeat to Ħamrun Spartans after the referee failed to spot a Maltese player’s infringement before scoring a crucial goal.

Reports said on Saturday that the Bulgarian side had filed a protest to the European governing body UEFA over the Spartans’ second goal scored by Ryan Camenzuli.

Levski had contended that Romanian referee Istvan Kovacs had committed a technical error when after the Bulgarian side scored their equaliser, he failed to spot a Hamrun player who ran beyond the halfway line before before the kick-off.

Click here for full story.