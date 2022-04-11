Atletico Madrid have been ordered to close part of their stadium and display a huge anti-racism sign at their Champions League return match with Manchester City, UEFA announced on Monday.
European football chiefs said Atletico Madrid fans had shown ‘discriminatory behaviour’ during the first-leg of their quarter-final at Manchester City.
Spanish sports daily Marca ran a video last week of Atletico fans making a Nazi salute during the game.
