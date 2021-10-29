UEFA has ordered Union Berlin to close two stand sections for their next Europa Conference League home match after visiting Israeli fans suffered ant-Semitic abuse in a recent European game.

UEFA’s disciplinary committee cited “racist behaviour” for the sanction after Union fans subjected visiting Israeli supporters to verbal abuse at Berlin’s Olympic Stadium when the home side beat Maccabi Haifa 3-0 in September.

The Berlin club apologised for their fans’ behaviour.

Continue reading this article on Sports Desk.