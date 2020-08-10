UEFA said Monday the Champions League quarter-final between Atletico Madrid and Leipzig is “planned to be played as scheduled” on Thursday despite two positive tests for coronavirus at the Spanish club.
Atletico on Sunday reported two individuals at the club had tested positive for coronavirus, just days before they face German club Leipzig in Lisbon, where all eight quarter-finalists will gather.
