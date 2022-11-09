UEFA reiterated their opposition to the proposed Super League after meeting with advocates of the proposed competition on Tuesday.

European football's governing body said that the meeting was requested by A22 Sports Management, a group launched in mid-October.

A22 says on its website that it is "actively working with a number of leading football clubs to develop new concepts and ideas for European club competitions".

A22 brought a delegation of three led by CEO Bernd Reichart to UEFA headquarters in Nyon, while the governing body of European football also invited 22 representatives of other 'stakeholders': from the five major European leagues, the organisation of European clubs (ECA), global players' union FIFpro and fan groups.

