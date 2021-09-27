Hibernians’ players Ferdinando Apap, Andrei Agius and Bjorn Kristensen together with coach Stefano Sanderra and club official Jesmond Abela were all handed heavy suspensions following the latest UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body meeting.

Last month, UEFA had decided to open an investigation over the UEFA Conference League second qualifying round, second leg tie between Hibernians and Riga FC that was played at the Centenary Stadium.

During that second leg tie, the Irish referee Hennessy awarded a very dubious penalty to Riga inside the first minute of the match and also annulled a Jurgen Degabriele goal midway through the second half for an inexistent offside position which would have sealed Hibernians passage to the next round.

