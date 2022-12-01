UEFA on Thursday said it was starting its own investigation into the finances of Serie A club Juventus.

Earlier in the day, Italian media reported that Italian prosecutors have requested that ex-chairman Andrea Agnelli, and 12 other defendants stand trial on charges of false accounting and other crimes.

UEFA, the government body of European football, then released a statement saying that the investigative chamber of its Club Financial Control Body (CFCB) had opened a formal investigation into whether Juventus had misled them and broken rules.

It is the second time this year UEFA has launched an investigation into Juventus.

Its brief statement Thursday said it would be looking into whether the Turin club had provided misleading information to get the first case resolved with a “settlement agreement” in August.

Agnelli, vice-president Pavel Nedved and the rest of the board of the Serie A club resigned on Monday after investigations by the Italian authorities into accounting irregularities.

