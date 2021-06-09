European football’s governing body UEFA has suspended legal action against Real Madrid, Juventus and Barcelona over their role in attempting to launch a breakaway European Super League.

“The UEFA appeal Body has decided to stay the proceedings until further notice,” UEFA said Wednesday without specifying their reasons.

Real, Juventus and Barcelona held out when nine of the 12 original clubs backtracked and struck a deal with UEFA last month.

The six English sides involved reached a financial settlement with the Premier League earlier Wednesday worth a combined £22 million ($31 million).

