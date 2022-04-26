European football’s governing body UEFA and European police agency Europol will work together to identify new ways to fight corruption and match-fixing in the game, they announced on Tuesday.

More than 100 representatives across law enforcement, judicial authorities and national football associations from 49 countries attended a joint conference in The Hague to discuss how to protect the integrity of the sport.

“Organised crime quickly understood that a lot of football clubs were suffering financially as a consequence of COVID-19,” said Burkhard Muehl, a senior Europol official.

“And where there is less money, players, coaches, officials and even club executives are increasingly vulnerable to being corrupted by fixers.”

