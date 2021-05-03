Up to 9,500 spectators will be allowed to attend the Europa League final in the Polish city of Gdansk later this month, UEFA announced on Monday after getting the green light from local authorities.

European football’s governing body said Polish officials had agreed that 25 percent of the roughly 40,000 seats in the Gdansk Stadium could be filled for the match on Wednesday, May 26.

The game could be an all-English affair, with Manchester United almost certain to reach the final after beating Roma 6-2 in their semi-final first leg last Thursday.

