European football’s governing body UEFA has undertaken to “compensate” 2,700 ticket holders who were “deprived” of the chance to see the Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid, France’s Sports Minister said Monday.

The start of Saturday’s match at the Stade de France in Paris was delayed by 36 minutes as chaos reigned at the turnstiles with Liverpool fans prevented from entering the stadium.

Some were pepper-sprayed and tear-gassed by French riot police, others attempted to scale the barriers.

