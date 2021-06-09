UEFA have rejected the appeal lodged by Ħamrun Spartans against the European governing body’s decision of banning the newly-crowned Premier League champions from competing in this season’s Champions League.

The Spartans, who last month were declared as the 2020-21 Premier League champions, were banned from the 2021-22 Champions League last week after two club officials were found guilty of match-fixing back in 2013.

The club appealed that verdict, but its bid for inclusion in European football's most prestigious competition was unsuccessful.

Malta will now be represented in next season's Champions League by local league runners up Hibernians.

