UEFA has turned down Ħamrun Spartans’ request to stage their UEFA Champions League first qualifying round, second leg tie against Maccabi Haifa in a neutral venue.

On Wednesday, the Spartans wrote an official letter to the European governing body of football in which they asked to move Tuesday’s return leg from the city of Haifa, Israel, to a neutral venue.

The Spartans made the request in the light of the crowd trouble that characterised last Tuesday’s first leg at the Centenary Stadium, which was won by the Israeli side 4-0, and were concerned about the safety of their contingent during next week’s stay in Israel.

Scottish referee Donald Robertson was forced to halt the match twice on Tuesday due to crowd disturbances, particularly from the Maccabi Haifa fans.

