UEFA meets on Friday with revenge on some members’ minds following the attempted Super League breakaway, while the fate of a handful of European Championship host cities is also on the agenda.

In the space of 48 hours, between Sunday evening and Tuesday evening, European football’s governing body, aided by fans and politicians, quelled a mutiny by 12 English, Spanish and Italian clubs who presumed to form their own quasi-closed tournament which would have threatened UEFA’s own Champions League and the federation’s governance of the game.

