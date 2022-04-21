UEFA have welcomed the decision made by a Spanish judge to lift measures preventing them and world football governing body FIFA from punishing clubs involved in the European Super League project.

Judge Sofia Gil, head of the commercial court in Madrid in charge of the European Super League case, has upheld UEFA’s appeal against the precautionary measures that were issued a year ago. The judgement can be appealed.

UEFA could, in theory, now issue punishments to Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus, the three clubs that remain officially attached to the hugely controversial project that collapsed last year when the other eight clubs pulled out.

