BOV Premier League referee Matthew De Gabriele will take charge of a UEFA Youth League match in France, on Tuesday.

In fact, De Gabriele – accompanied by local assistant referees Jurgen Spiteri and Shaun Calleja – will officiate the match between Lens of France and Spain’s Seville.

Lens have already qualified from Group B having acquired 12 points from five outings.

