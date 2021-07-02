The trilogy is upon us! One of the biggest fights of the year is almost here. The event will be at the famous T-Mobile Arena, and the main match will be between 'The Notorious Conor McGregor and Dustin 'The Diamond' Poirier.

The fight is their third meeting and will settle the score once and for all, so expect an all-out match. Let's take a closer look at the fighters, their odds, and the best sites to bet on the event, shall we?

UFC 264 highlights

The UFC 264 McGregor vs Poirier fight is set on Saturday, July 10, this year, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Early prelims will kick off the event at 6:15 ET (3:15 PT), then the pay-per-view main card will begin at 10pm. McGregor vs Poirier should start at around 12:15, depending on how long the undercard bouts take.

How to watch the UFC 264: McGregor vs Poirier

1. Live stream

UFC 264 airs the live event via pay-per-view on the ESPN, ESPN Deportes, and ESPN+ TV channels. It'll cost current ESPN+ subscribers $69.99 and $89.99 for any new subscriptions.

2. Booking your ticket

Those with the UFC 264 McGregor vs Poirier tickets get to enjoy the action right in the T-Mobile Arena. You can purchase them at prices ranging between $300 and $10,000 for VIPs. Of course, it all depends on the row and section you'll want to sit, as shown on the booking websites.

Who's fighting in the UFC 264?

From the main and preliminary cards to the fight pass prelims, here's the complete UFC betting guide based on MMAMania.

1. Main event

The main event will be between the former UFC Lightweight Champion Poirier vs. the former UFC Featherweight and Lightweight Champion McGregor. The event is popularly referred to as the trilogy because the two had previously fought twice – at UFC 178 in September 2014 and at UFC 257 in January 2021.

McGregor won the first meeting, which was in the featherweight category, by a first-round technical knockout. They both ascended to the lightweight division in their rematch, and Poirier prevailed by a second-round knockout.

2. Main card

Welterweight: Carlos Condit vs Max Griffin

Welterweight: Gilbert Burns vs Stephen Thompson

Women's Bantamweight: Irene Aldana vs Yana Kunitskaya

Heavyweight: Greg Hardy vs Tai Tuivasa

3. Preliminary card

Women's Flyweight: Jennifer Maia vs Jessica Eye

Bantamweight: Sean O'Malley vs Louis Smolka

Welterweight: Sean Brady vs Kevin Lee

4. Fight pass prelims

Middleweight: Hu Yaozong vs Alen Amedovski

Featherweight: Ryan Hall vs Ilia Topuria

Welterweight: Niko Price vs Michael Pereira Lima

Middleweight: Omari Akhmedov vs Brad Tavares

McGregor vs Poirier predictions

If you're looking to turn some serious profits betting on McGregor vs. Poirier, here are the UFC stats that you need to know.

Dustin Poirier

Striking accuracy is 50 per cent

Lands 5.59 blows a minute

Has a 36 per cent takedown accuracy

61 per cent takedown defence accuracy

The 32-year-old Poirier comes with a 27-6-0 (1 NC) record and a former UFC Lightweight Championship title. Based on his stats, he has a high chance of winning with significantly better accuracy, strikes, and defense than most fighters. UFC 264 will be his first fight since the win against McGregor at UFC 257 in January.

Conor McGregor

Striking accuracy is 49 per cent

Lands 5.32 blows per minute

Has a 55 per cent takedown accuracy

67 per cent takedown defence accuracy

Also, at 32 years old, Conor McGregor holds a 22-5-0 record, with former UFC Lightweight and Featherweight titles. His takedown accuracy and defense stand out the most, increasing his chances of winning. And like Dustin, his last fight was his loss at UFC 257: McGregor vs. Dustin.

Dustin's average fight time is 10:11 minutes, while Conor has spent 8:16 minutes in the octagon on average. So, all in all, this is a pretty exciting match-up - at least by the stats.

McGregor vs Poirier betting odds

As it stands, the odds for the UFC 264 fight in most sportsbooks range around Conor McGregor (-110) vs. Dustin Poirier (-110). Here is how they performed on their last fight:

McGregor

Knockdowns: 0

Successful strikes: 29 of 66

Takedowns: 0 of 1

Poirier

Knockdowns: 1

Successful strikes: 48 of 91

Takedowns: 1 of 1

Whenever it's a pick'em fight (both players have -110 odds), it means that each contender has a 50 per cent winning chance. So the probability outcome is basically like that of flipping a coin. But with McGregor losing to a leg kick knockout in their previous bout, it'd probably be wise to bet on Poirier.

Best UFC betting sites

We know that our betting enthusiasts want a site that will deliver the best odds, action, and, most importantly, safety. That's why we've prepared a list of the best sites that won't disappoint.

Wrapping it up

The UFC 264 McGregor vs Poirier fight is bound to be interesting. It also provides an excellent chance to bet and make some bucks if you play your cards right. And by opting for our recommended sportsbooks, you have assured yourself of lucrative bonuses and fast payouts from trusted online sportsbooks.

