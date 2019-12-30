Guido Ugolotti has been named as the new coach of Victoria Hotspurs, the Gozitan champions announced in a statement.

The Italian coach will replace Gotthard Conti who left his post late last week and has put to paper on a deal until the end of the season

"Victoria Hotspurs Football Club communicate that Mr. Guido Ugolotti is their new Head Coach," the club said in a statement.

"Mr. Ugolotti is an Italian professional coach and ex-player. Amongst other teams, Mr. Ugolotti played for AS Roma, Pisa and Avellino. During his career he has coached Italian Serie B and Serie C football teams.

"Last season he coached Floriana FC in the Malta Premier League. Victoria Hotspurs Football Club welcome Mr. Guido Ugolotti to their Club and look forward towards having the team work under his experienced technical guidance."

Ugolotti arrived in Maltese football last season when he replaced Luis Oliveira as head coach of Floriana.

Under his helm, the Greens managed to steer away from relegation.

The former Arezzo and Foggia coach will be looking to revive the fortunes of the Gozitan champions who experienced a difficult start to the season.

In fact, the Hotspurs have fallen behind in this season's title race as they are currently in third place in the standings on 13 points, eight adrift of runaway leaders Nadur Youngsters.

The Rabat side are looking to strengthen their team in the January transfer window and club sources said that the club are looking to bring in a new midfielder and a forward.