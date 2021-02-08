The UĦM Voice of the Workers has called for an immediate withdrawal of a 'recommendation' by the prime minister for ferry passengers to remain in their cars while crossing to Gozo during the Carnival weekend.

Robert Abela announced the recommendation on January 27 as part of measures to contain COVID-19.

Such a practice goes against international maritime safety conventions as well as Gozo Channel’s own protocols, the union, which represents ferry workers, said.

RELATED STORIES Rethink 'dangerous' ferry crossing advice, maritime expert urges

It said it had immediately drawn the company’s attention to the risks involved and called for an independent risk assessment.

In the absence of such an exercise, Gozo Channel masters will not be held liable for any possible consequences, it said.

The union also pointed out to confusion which the prime minister's announcement is causing.

It said some passengers have been refusing to get out of their cars during the trip amid remarks such as “I will not listen to you and ignore the Prime Minister.”

The union said a public notice should be issued showing the withdrawal of this 'recommendation' to quell existing doubts.