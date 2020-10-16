Directives to ambulance drivers are back in force after the government failed to embark on negotiations to improve their working conditions.

The Union Ħaddiema Magħqudin Voice of the Workers said on Friday ambulances will not leave Mater Dei Hospital without the presence of a nurse, those stationed at the Paola and Mosta health centres would return to Mater Dei at 5pm, and nurses will not be picked up from health centres at any time.

Ambulances at the Gozo General Hospital will not be cleaned and a nurse has to be in the ambulance even when this was travelling to Malta.

The UĦM said it has been attempting to negotiate a package for ambulance drivers for the past 12 months and had also ordered industrial action which lasted several weeks.

The measures had been suspended as a sign of goodwill when the union received a date for the start of negotiations.

However, the meeting was not held with government officials saying the workers did not deserve better conditions.