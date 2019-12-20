Trade union UHM Voice of the Workers has announced a 2.5 per cent discount on fuel for its paid members to be launched next year.

The scheme, which will take effect on May 1, Workers Day, will be valid for the next three years from the date of commencement.

The UHM has teamed up with Cassar Fuels Limited to offer this discount. Members will be able to access cheaper fuel at fuel stations in Lija, Tarxien and St Venera.

The trade union's CEO Josef Vella said they had been looking for a scheme that would benefit its members for some time. "Today we are happy to say we have taken a step in the right direction by gifting our members and their family with this discount."