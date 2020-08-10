The UHM has ordered audiologists, occupational therapists, dental

hygienists, dental technologists, biomedical scientists, physiotherapists, speech

language pathologists, radiographers, and podiatrists to only provide emergency services owing to a pay dispute with the health authorities.

The professionals work in various government hospitals and health centres.

The union complained that their collective agreement expired in December 2017. An industrial dispute was registered in January but it was suspended in March owing to COVID-19.

The union said the government was refusing to give these workers the pay which was commensurate with their responsibilities.

The union said the directives will not impact care for anyone suffering from COVID-19 or virus test services.