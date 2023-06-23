Union directives at the Gozo Channel have been suspended.

The UĦM Voice of the Workers said in a statement on Friday that the suspension follows a meeting on Thursday afternoon during which progress in talks regarding the new collective agreement was registered.

Directives came into effect on Wednesday and were ordered after the union decided the company had been dragging its feet on a new collective agreement for too long. The current agreement expired two-and-a-half years ago.

Earlier on Friday, a ferry passenger was seriously injured when he was run over by a car that reversed onto him as it was embarking a Gozo Channel ship at harbour in Mġarr.