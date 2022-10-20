The Union Ħaddiema Magħqudin wants Budget 2023 to guarantee no increases in the prices of fuel and energy to avoid further the cost of living from spiralling further.

In its proposals for the budget, the union also says compensation should be given immediately whenever the cost of water or electricity goes up.

Other union proposals include:

No tax on national insurance contributions;

A study should be held for the minimum wage to go up to 50% of the gross average wage;

The level of compensation for vulnerable families and the elderly should be calculated according to whether the family is closer to the equalised median income;

The issue of precarious work should be addressed. The union noted that although this had already been promised in two budgets, the issue had been shelved;

A law should be enacted to set the take-home pay of workers involved in occupational accidents;

There should be a gradual increase in the capping of pensions;

The debate on the right to disconnect should continue; and

Places of work should have facilities to encourage workers to use alternative forms of transport to get to work.