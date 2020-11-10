A €5 million UK action thriller film – Jet Ski - is currently being shot in various locations in Malta and at the Malta Film Studios.

Tourism Minister Julia Farrugia Portelli and Malta Film Commissioner Johann Grech visited the production whilst shooting at the studios where they met the producer and director.

They were shown around the set by film commissioner Johann Grech and Simon Sansone, the local assistant producer of this film.

Farrugia Portelli welcomed the fact that the whole production is being filmed in Malta and that 85% of the crew are Maltese.

Film-shooting will take place in Kalkara, Ċirkewwa, Mellieħa and Għajn Tuffieħa.

Director James Nunn said that his first experience in shooting in Malta was brilliant. The filming locations, weather and Maltese architecture helped in making the whole shooting days smooth and tranquil, he said.

Jet Ski is expected to be released in cinemas in November next year.