The UK and Ireland look set to be named as joint hosts of the European Championship in 2028 with no rival bids looking likely before this week’s deadline, the Times reported on Monday.

The football associations of England, Scotland, Wales, Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland abandoned plans to bid for the 2030 World Cup last month in favour of going for Euro 2028.

The Times said no fresh bids were expected before Wednesday’s deadline and European football’s governing body UEFA is expected to make a formal decision on April 7.

