UK author Vanessa Fox O’Loughlin, writing as Sam Blake, will be one of the special guests at this year’s edition of the Malta Book Festival, taking place at the MFCC, Ta’ Qali, between October 18 and 22.

Blake has garnered multiple No. 1 bestsellers and earned nominations for the prestigious Irish Crime Novel of the Year award on three occasions.

Her latest works, including her seventh bestseller, The Mystery of Four, and her young adult debut novel Something Terrible Happened Last Night, have proven widely popular.

She is also the founder of Europe’s largest writing resources website, the award-winning writing.ie. In addition, she has played a pivotal role in fostering emerging talent and organising Ireland’s International Crime Writing Festival, Murder One.

Blake will be participating in three events during the Malta Book Festival.

On October 19 at 11.30am, she will lead ‘Inspiration, Technique, Success’, a creative writing session for post-secondary students delving into the essential elements of storytelling, including character, location and plot.

Blake will also be engaging in a public discussion with renowned Maltese author Leanne Ellul, moderated by Blake’s literary agent Simon Trewin

Drawing from her extensive experience and insights garnered from industry luminaries such as Jeffery Deaver and Joanne Harris, Blake will guide post-secondary students interested in fiction writing, irrespective of their language of choice. The session is free of charge, but online registration is required.

Later that day, she will lead a masterclass entitled ‘What’s Your Story: 5 Steps to Writing a Bestseller’, which will instruct participants on how to turn an inspired idea into a dynamic story with market appeal.

Blake will also be engaging in a public discussion with renowned Maltese author Leanne Ellul, moderated by Blake’s literary agent Simon Trewin, a fellow special guest at this year’s festival.

Titled ‘Finding the Words’ and taking place on October 20 at 6pm, their conversation will delve into the art of storytelling, as both writers trace the origin of their story ideas and expand upon their creative process.

The 2023 Malta Book Festival will be held between October 18 and 22 at the MFCC, Ta’ Qali. Entrance to the event is free of charge. Follow the National Book Council website, https://ktieb.org.mt/, and the NBC Facebook page and Malta Book Festival 2023 Facebook page.