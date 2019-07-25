Paul Mizen, professor of monetary economics at the University of Nottingham, UK, will deliver a public lecture entitled ‘Are we nearly there yet? Evidence from business expectations and uncertainty about Brexit’ at the Central Bank of Malta’s Binja Laparelli at St James’s Counterguard in Valletta, tomorrow from 3 to 4pm.

In his lecture, Prof. Mizen will give his views on the complexities surrounding Brexit and on businesses’ responses to the uncertain economic environment since the June 2016 EU referendum.

He will also refer to the assessment that the UK authorities have given about the proposed EU Withdrawal Agreement, and report on the findings of a major new Bank of England survey of UK firms – the Decision Maker Panel.

Paul Mizen’s talk will take place at the Central Bank’s Binja Laparelli at St James’s Counterguard, Valletta, tomorrow from 3 to 4pm. Admission is free but prior registration is required. To reserve a place, e-mail publicrelations@centralbankmalta.org.