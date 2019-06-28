On the 11th of July, the UK Gambling Commission released the news that Casino 36 received a £300,000 penalty for “serious failings” when it comes to anti-money-laundering and social responsibility.

The Wolverhampton-based venue failed, according to the Commission's investigation, to conduct adequate customer due diligence, source of funds and source of wealth checks for a total of 33 customers.

The combined spend at the Casino for the 33 individuals was £147,741 between November 2017 and October 2018. Representatives from the Gambling Commission also spoke about the serious breach of rules.

“As a result of Casino 36’s failings stolen money could have flowed unchecked through their casino and vulnerable customers were placed at risk of harm," Richard Watson, Commission executive director said. "This is simply not acceptable.”

The UK Gambling Commission does not only handle offline gambling venues such as Casino 36. Just like the Maltese MGA, it also issues and controls licences for online operators.

The news about Casino 36 came only two months after four gambling businesses had to pay a total of £4.5m in penalty packages as part of the UKGC ongoing investigation into the online casino sector. This included InTouch Games Limited (£2.2m), Betit Operations Limited (£1.4m), MT Secure Trade (£700,000), and BestBet (£230,972).