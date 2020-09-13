The International Transport Worker’s Federation (ITF) Seafarers’ Trust is providing fellowships, during the next academic year, to five students from developing countries at the International Maritime Law Institute (IMLI) at the University of Malta. These are students who need to develop their capacity in international maritime law to ensure safe and decent working conditions aboard vessels.

This is in line with a cooperation agreement, signed in 2019 on the occasion of the commemorative seminar celebrating IMLI’s 30th anniversary, in which the ITF Seafarers’ Trust committed to providing yearly fellowships to five deserving candidates for the period 2019-2024.

Thanks to this commitment, by the end of 2024 the ITF Seafarers’ Trust would have contributed significantly to the increase of expertise in this field by funding over 30 students at IMLI. This will be of considerable benefit to the international community and the over 1.6 million seafarers serving on internationally trading merchant ships.

The ITF Seafarers’ Trust is a UK charity established in 1981 that provides funding for programmes promoting the wellbeing of maritime workers, seafarers and their families, irrespective of nationality, race or creed. It has been a staunch supporter of IMLI and its aca­demic activities since 2000 by sponsoring studies of deserving government-nominated candidates hailing from countries where expertise in international maritime law, especially in the field of maritime labour law, is severely lacking.

Thanks to this support, over the years, lawyers from Bulgaria, China, Croatia, Egypt, Ghana, India, Mexico, Suriname, Ukraine and Uruguay, among others, have benefited from training at IMLI.