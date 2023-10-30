The Ipswich School Chapel Choir of UK will perform a series of concerts in Malta and Gozo this week. Admission is free.

The choir will perform at the Annunciation and St Dominic church, Vittoriosa, tomorrow, October 31, at 7pm. On Wednesday, November 1, at 7pm it will perform at St Augustine church, Victoria, and on Thursday, November 2, at 7pm it will perform at the Basilica of Our Lady of Safe Haven and St Dominic, Valletta.

The choir will perform a wide repertoire, including Ticheli, Beech, Handel, Dorsey, Todd, Rutter and Whitacre, among others.

All three concerts are being organised by the JP2 Foundation in collaboration with the Dominican and Augustine communities.

Ipswich School has a very high reputation for the quality and extent of its music-making.

All children from nursery upwards are taught by specialist musicians and are encouraged to experience the enjoyment of music through performing, composing and listening.

Children in Year 3 also experience an opportunity to play a stringed instrument, such as the violin, viola, cello or double bass.

A wide range of musical activities is offered to children throughout the school. These include singing in one of theschool choirs (Year 2, Junior, Senior or Chamber Choir), playing in one of the recorder ensembles, the string ensemble, or the school orchestra.