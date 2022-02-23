A UK court has issued an arrest warrant for a controversial US businesswoman with ties to Malta.

British media reported this week that Julie Meyer is the subject of a UK High Court arrest warrant after she allegedly failed to comply with legal proceedings.

In Malta, she had left investors and staff fuming over unpaid wages and claims of serious breaches by her now-defunct investment firm Ariadne Capital.

She is in the UK's courts over a dispute with high-profile law firm, Farrer & Co, over some £200,000 in allegedly unpaid legal fees.

UK media reports that she has also failed to hand over financial documents and refused to attend multiple court hearings, as she claimed she was unable to travel to the UK from her home in Switzerland without a COVID-19 vaccination.

Meyer’s Ariadne Capital and ties to Malta

Meyer had run defunct investment firm Ariadne Capital in Malta until the financial services regulator pulled the plug on the outfit on the back of an investigation in 2018.

The high-profile US entrepreneur’s company has had its investment license suspended by the Malta Financial Services Authority, with the watchdog highlighting multiple “serious breaches”.

Meyer’s investment firm Ariadne Capital had repeatedly been in the local headlines after it failed to cooperate with the MFSA and had inadequate resources to run an investment fund.

At the time, Meyer was being sued by a company in Malta for unpaid bills and is also being pursued by employees – both in Malta and in the UK – for unpaid wages.

Meyer eventually landed in hot water when she directly emailed the magistrate presiding over the case.

She had also hit the headlines when the entrepreneur, who originally called herself part of “Team Malta”, announced she had decided not to domicile her fund on the island, saying it was an “extremely difficult jurisdiction”.

In a widely-circulated e-mail to all her clients, she had said that she had never experienced such “wild misogyny and jealousy in her life”.