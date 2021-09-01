A British court refused Wednesday to release Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy on bail, ordering the player to remain in custody ahead of a potential trial on rape and sexual assault charges.

Judge Steven Everett declined the 27-year-old Frenchman’s bail application at Chester Crown Court in northwest England following a 50-minute hearing, a court spokesman said.

Mendy has been held at a prison in Liverpool since last Friday, when he appeared in court to face four counts of rape and one of sexual assault.

