Cases of the more contagious variant of COVID-19 have been registered in Malta, Health Minister Chris Fearne has confirmed.

It is not clear how the infection arrived in Malta nor how many cases there are but Fearne said all are isolated and their contacts quarantined.

More information is expected to be announced at a public briefing on COVID-19 by Superintendent of Public Health, Charmaine Gauci at 12.30pm on Wednesday.

The variant, first reported by the UK earlier this month, is said to be up to 70 per cent more transmissible.

It has led to dozens of countries, including Malta, banning travel from the UK, except for repatriation of residents and citizens.

Since the variant was reported, it has been confirmed worldwide, including in several European countries, mostly linked to people who had arrived from Britain.

However an infection in Canada was found in a couple who had no known travel history.

Fearne appealed to the public to stay vigilant and safe.

Earlier this month, health authorities said they were planning to introduce new gene sequencing tests to identify any further strains of COVID-19 after the variant was detected in the UK.

Fearme said that samples would be taken from active cases in an effort to map out the scope of the disease in Malta with more detail.

The announcement comes as the island is in the first week of a nationwide vaccination programme against the virus, with healthcare workers and the elderly first in line for the jab.