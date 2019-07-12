A group of 14 students from the Academy of Dance Arts recently travelled to Cheshire, UK, for a five-day summer dance workshop at The Hammond, the country’s oldest vocational dance school.

The students, aged 10 to 15, were accompanied by the principal Rowena Grech and dance teacher Amanda Didsbury.

During the workshop, students practised pointe-work, virtuosity, classical ballet, jazz and contemporary dance. The summer school, which was attended by over 60 UK and international students, culminated in a performance for family and friends.

The Academy of Dance Arts offers an all-round education with a strong foundation in classical ballet. It helps every individual student achieve their potential in a fun, friendly and pro­fessional dance environment.

The academy is currently accepting registrations for the 2019-20 scholastic year in classical ballet, hip hop, jazz, Spanish dance, contemporary and commercial. Adult dance classes are also available.

www.dancearts.com.mt